close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rana Daggubati

Rumours on my health a boring topic: Rana Daggubati

"Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me," Rana Daggubati said. 

Rumours on my health a boring topic: Rana Daggubati

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati is fed up of reading reports about his health, and says it has become a boring topic now.

"I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me," Rana said. 

Last month, the "Baahubali" star debunked kidney transplant rumours. 

At the moment, Rana is busy co-producing the biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan. Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the former Sri Lankan cricketer, who is one of leading wicket-takers of the world.

"I felt that the biopic was a story that had a lot of conflicts, interesting episodes and one can draw huge inspiration from. Also, the gripping tales behind the life of an international sporting legend makes for a great emotional connect. I strongly believe it's a story to be dramatised," he said. 

He said that it was too early to comment about him playing a cameo in the biopic.

"I believe casting is always directly proportional to the script. Since I am co-producing the film, it is imperative that I look at the film in totality and objectively, and not subjectively," the actor added. 

Tags:
Rana DaggubatiRana Daggubati healthRana Daggubati films
Next
Story

Have managed to fulfil Sridevi's dream: Boney Kapoor on 'Nerkonda Paarvai'

Must Watch

PT21M51S

Furore in Lok Sabha after Congress blunder that J&K is 'not India's internal matter'