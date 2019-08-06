Rumours on my health a boring topic: Rana Daggubati

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati is fed up of reading reports about his health, and says it has become a boring topic now.

"I think there was enough speculated about it and I am tired of clarifying that I am absolutely fine and healthy. So I think rumours about my health are now a boring topic. Whenever I leave Hyderabad, people get apprehensive, but I am thankful for the love and the concern people have been showering on me," Rana said.

Last month, the "Baahubali" star debunked kidney transplant rumours.

At the moment, Rana is busy co-producing the biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan. Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the former Sri Lankan cricketer, who is one of leading wicket-takers of the world.

"I felt that the biopic was a story that had a lot of conflicts, interesting episodes and one can draw huge inspiration from. Also, the gripping tales behind the life of an international sporting legend makes for a great emotional connect. I strongly believe it's a story to be dramatised," he said.

He said that it was too early to comment about him playing a cameo in the biopic.

"I believe casting is always directly proportional to the script. Since I am co-producing the film, it is imperative that I look at the film in totality and objectively, and not subjectively," the actor added.