Rupali Ganguly Dismisses Rumours Of Leaving ‘Anupamaa’: 'It’s My Second Home'

Mumbai: Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is known for her titular role in the superhit television show ‘Anupamaa’, has reacted to the rumours of her leaving the show.

Recently, the rumors have been swirling about a supposed 15-year leap in the storyline, and some speculated that Rupali Ganguly might leave the show as well.

Reacting to the same, Rupali Ganguly said in a statement, “Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me, the recognition, the platform, the position —I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime. And ‘Anupamaa’ is not just a show for me; it's an emotion, it's my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life”.

She continued, “If Rajan Ji (the producer of the show) ever says that he doesn't need me anymore, then I might fight with him, or argue, and say, ‘Please let me stay in ‘Anupamaa’’. I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end. Even if I have to face obstacles, I will not leave. There can be no stranger news than this. ‘Anupamaa’ made Rupali Ganguly who she is, and ‘Anupamaa’ has become a part of my being”.

The actress said it’s “ridiculous” that people are speculating about this.

“And to those who have supported me, I want to say that no matter what, please keep watching ‘Anupamaa’. My show should continue. Rajan Ji is the creator of the show, and his vision is ‘Anupamaa’. As long as he wants, I will continue to work hard, with full dedication and passion. I hope to God that this journey goes on and on for years. But this is just the beginning; the best is yet to come, my friends. So, keep sending love and I will work so hard that I become worthy of your appreciation. Thank you so much and do not entertain speculations”, she added.

Producers Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi said in a joint statement, “We want to make one thing very clear, these rumors have absolutely no truth to them. Since the beginning, ‘Anupamaa’ has been a show that celebrates real emotions and relationships, and its success is thanks to the hard work of our incredible cast and crew, along with the continuous love and support from our fans. We truly understand how much this show means to our audience, and we want to keep you in the loop. If there’s ever anything major to share, we’ll make sure to let you know directly”.

Rajan Shahi said, “Rupali has created a huge benchmark as an actress. She gets into the character effortlessly. I can't think of ‘Anupamaa’ without her. The kind of adulation she gets is exemplary”.

The show is produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi.