RUPALI GANGULY

Rupali Ganguly’s Stepdaughter Reacts To Calling The Actress's Son An Illegitimate Child

Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma denies calling the actress's son an illegitimate child.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rupali Ganguly’s Stepdaughter Reacts To Calling The Actress's Son An Illegitimate Child Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma has been making headlines ever since she made strong accusations against the Anupamaa actress. Several reports also claimed that Esha called Rupali Ganguly’s son an illegitimate child. But the girl has strongly denied making any such statement and clarified on her social media account. Esha wrote,” I want to clarify that at no point did I speak about my siblings in my recent statements. I have a deep respect for their privacy and explicitly requested that the press not involve them in this matter. This is my journey, my story, and my truth alone. I'm truly disappointed in the media outlets that chose to add these details, fueling unnecessary speculation and misrepresentation. This battle is mine to speak on, and I ask that others honour my request to keep my siblings out of any further discussions.“

Esha in her earlier interviews has made severe allegations against Rupali Ganguly, she called her a homebreaker and even alleged verbal and physical violence. In an interview with Screen, Esha said, “I have said earlier that Rupali also hit my mother in Mumbai. My father had brought us to meet my grandparents. Rupali was constantly blowing up my father’s phone, but he ignored it, so she ended up coming to the house and screaming outside. For the sake of my grandparents’ reputation, we asked her to stop doing this and proposed to leave. Instead, Rupali started hitting my mother and verbally abusing her in English and Bengali. I was only 8 or 9 at that time, and I was scared. I didn’t know what to do. I had to scream and pick up an object to threaten Rupali”.

Rupali has yet not reacted to these allegations but is active on social media and chooses to stay positive always.

 

