Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly has been in the news ever since her stepdaughter Esha Verma made several accusations against her. Esha in her interviews has claimed that the Anupamaa fame is a home breaker, and she built her happiness over her mom's sorrow she had an affair with her father Ashvin K Verma when he was married to her mother. Esha who bravely told her story and claims of speaking the truth, in her latest video accused her father of never taking accountability.

In her video, she broke down several times and even mentioned how she was mocked by Rupali Ganguly and her father over her mental health.

Esha revealed," I may be 26 now, but the pain and memories still stick, affecting both my future and present. Through all of this, I have had to stand up against my bullies. It wasn't just me who was hurt; my mother was, too. They didn't acknowledge me. They chose to abandon me, criticise me, and pick on my insecurities. They never apologised to me, either publicly or personally."

The girl further added," What hurt the most was my own father's response — he chose to mock mental health. He didn't shield me from the harsh comments I faced, nor did he protect me throughout my life. Not taking accountability for your actions and ignoring it like nothing happened. That's your response to me for the last 24 years of my life."

When Esha's first post against Rupali Ganguly went viral, it was Ashvin K Verma who came out in defence of the actress and admitted to being married and having two daughters. He even added that it is also hard for kids to accept their parents' separation.

Esha Verma has now chosen to not talk further about the topic and wants the truth to prevail.