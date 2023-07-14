trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635486
NewsLifestylePeople
RUSLAAN MUMTAZ

Ruslaan Mumtaz Returns To Mumbai After Being Stuck In Manali

After being stuck near Manali for days, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is back in Mumbai and has shared a series of notes expressing his gratitude.

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Ruslaan Mumtaz Returns To Mumbai After Being Stuck In Manali Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz has finally reached home in Mumbai after being stuck in Manali due to the floods and landslides. Ruslaan took to Instagram Stories to share updates about his whereabouts. The actor shared a picture of a car coming to him in the basement area of the airport, which he tagged as 'Back to Mumbai'.

He then shared another picture, where he is seen standing in the balcony and the river being over flooded. He captioned it: "Can't believe I was here."  Ruslaan had earlier shared a picture with the owner of the resort, whom he called a "real life hero".

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz)

He wrote, "Nakul Mahant - a real life hero. Instead of worrying about losing one of his most precious assets. Nakul made sure that all his hotel guests which included our shooting crew of 40 ppl reached safety." "He made timely decisions and all through this ordeal we had a roof over our head and hot food. His smiling face always made me feel that no matter what i will be safe. This is my first experience of dealing with a natural disaster and my first meeting a real life hero."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ruslaan Mumtaz (@ruslaanmumtaz)

He concluded by saying: "You have the prayers and best wishes of all the guests and your staff. We will be back soon to complete our project at @shirarresort and I as promised will be back for a holiday with family and friends."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded