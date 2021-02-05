हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

British comedian Russell Brand

Russell Brand has 'nothing but positive feelings' for ex-wife Katy Perry

Comedian Russell Brand has no hard feelings for his ex-wife Katy Perry. "I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her," Russell said during a TikTok live session, reports dailymail.co.uk. Russell and Katy got married in India in 2010 but filed for divorced after 14 months.

Russell Brand has &#039;nothing but positive feelings&#039; for ex-wife Katy Perry
Russell Brand Instagram

London: Comedian Russell Brand has revealed that he only has good feelings for his ex-wife, pop superstar Katy Perry.

"I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her," Russell said during a TikTok live session, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Russell and Katy got married in India in 2010 but filed for divorced after 14 months.

The two have moved their own ways since then.

Russell is now remarried to wife Laura, 33, and the couple have two daughters. Katy has a baby daughter named Daisy, six months, with actor fiance Orlando Bloom, 44.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
British comedian Russell BrandKaty PerryHollywoodpop star
Next
Story

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla married? This viral pic of 'Punjab ki Katrina' with sindoor says so
  • 1,08,02,591Confirmed
  • 1,54,823Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M50S

Kiska Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's new slogan in protest of BJP's Rath Yatra