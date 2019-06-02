close

Anupam Kher

Russell Peters' humour is infectious: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher bumped into his "friend" Russell Peters and said the warmth and humour of the Indo-Canadian comedian are infectious.

 Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher bumped into his "friend" Russell Peters and said the warmth and humour of the Indo-Canadian comedian are infectious.

The 64-year-old actor posted a photograph of himself along with Peters and captioned it: "It was so wonderful to bump into my friend and 'baap' of all stand-up comedians Russell Peters and his touring team. His warmth and humour are infectious." 

Peters is in India as he will perform in Mumbai as part of his Deported World Tour. He has already performed in Delhi and Bengaluru. 

"He will be enthralling the audience in Mumbai. Good luck to the audience," Anupam added. 

Peters will have shows in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. The award-winning comic will perform his famous brand of humour, with all new material and plenty of his signature audience interactions.

The Deported World Tour started in February 2018 in Perth, Australia, and has been seen by over 300,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries.

Anupam and Peters have worked together in "The Indian Detective" and "Breakaway". 

