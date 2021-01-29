हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goar Avetisyan

Russian make-up artist Goar Avetisyan's massive beauty transformation on these women will leave your jaws on the floor - In Pics

She has done these impressive transformations on young females, aged women and also those who battle some illness or have a skin condition. Her beauty portfolios are so good that she is now known for her masterstroke beauty transformations globally. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous Russian beauty transformer and make-up expert, Goar Avetisyan has made a name for herself in a short span of time. The Armenia-born, Moscow-based make-up artist works wonders with her brush and changes a person 360 degree. 

Goar Avetisyan's Instagram is a pool of massive beauty transformations. Take a look here: 

She has done these impressive transformations on young females, aged women and also those who battle some illness or have a skin condition. Her beauty portfolios are so good that she is now known for her masterstroke beauty transformations globally. 

Goar Avetisyan has now become a popular celebrity on social media with over 10.1 million followers on Instagram alone. 

Her brush stroke can turn anyone into a masterpiece, isn't it?

 

