Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Make Rare Appearance At Paris Olympics 2024

Paris: In the visuals posted by US-based news portals, Ryan and his partner Eva could be seen donning cool sunglasses. The 'La La Land' star dished out couple goals as he wrapped his arm around his longtime partner.

They were joined by their 9-year-old daughter, Esmeralda, and 8-year-old, Amanda, for the events. While walking through the crowd of spectators, the actors held their daughters' hands tight, as per Page Six.

Paris Olympics 2024 kickstarted on July 26. The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair. Icons like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performed at the ceremony.

Lady Gaga kicked off the Olympics opening ceremony performances with a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes" on a set of stairs along the Seine River.

On the other hand, Celine Dion closed out the opening ceremony with her first performance since she announced her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

It was the second time that Dion performed during the opening ceremony at the Olympics, as she sang at the opening ceremony in Atlanta in 1996.

Paris Olympics 2024 will concluded on August 11.

The most notable competitors for India in athletics are world champion and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in the men's javelin throw. India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra will defend his gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.

So far the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.