close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds congratulates 'Joker' team with curses

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has congratulated the team of "Joker" for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, topping "Deadpool" and its 2018 sequel.

Ryan Reynolds congratulates &#039;Joker&#039; team with curses

Los Angeles: "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds has congratulated the team of "Joker" for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, topping "Deadpool" and its 2018 sequel.

Reynolds shared his congratulations on Twitter on Friday with a naughty message, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old star shared a photograph from "Joker" of the title character dancing at the top of a staircase with: "You motherf***er" written above him.

"R-rated box office congratulatory posts aren't like the ones you're used to," he posted with the image.

Reynolds have played the lead characters in both "Deadpool 2" and "Deadpool".

The message was signed off with love from the lead characters of the other nine R-rated movies in the top 10.

Other characters included Keanu Reeves' Neo from "The Matrix Reloaded" and Bill Skarsgard's evil clown Pennywise from "It" franchise.Number seven was Jim Caviezel's Jesus in "The Passion Of The Christ".

In order to honour Logan, the actor did not put the title character's name nor his alias Wolverine but put the name of the actor, Hugh Jackman.

Number eight was The Wolfpack -- played by Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifinakis in "The Hangover Part II". Jamie Dornan's Mr. Grey in "Fifty Shades Of Grey" and Seth MacFarlane's title teddy bear in "Ted" rounded off numbers nine and ten.

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, "Joker" has earned $788.1 million, surpassing $782 million of "Deadpool" and its sequel's $785 million. The Warner Bros. film released in India on October 2.
 

 

Tags:
Ryan ReynoldsJoaquin PhoenixJoker
Next
Story

Rishi Kapoor wishes 'Happy Dhanteras' with Bappi Lahiri pic

Must Watch

PT32M25S

Watch Debate: Haryana's political crisis resolved, now Maharashtra's turn?