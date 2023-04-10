topStoriesenglish2593431
NewsLifestylePeople
BTS

Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope Feature In BTS Rapper Suga's Solo Album

The tracklist consists of 10 songs, two of which - 'Snooze' and 'Huh?!' - credit Sakamoto and J-Hope as featured artists, respectively, reports Yonhap.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:28 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The tracklist consists of 10 songs, two of which - 'Snooze' and 'Huh?!' - credit Sakamoto and J-Hope as featured artists, respectively, reports Yonhap.
  • Also included were the pre-released song 'People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)', lead single 'Haegeum', 'D-Day' and 'SDL'.

Trending Photos

Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope Feature In BTS Rapper Suga's Solo Album

New Delhi: K-pop superband BTS member Suga, on Monday revealed the tracklist for his first solo album 'D-Day', with two songs respectively featuring late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and his fellow BTS bandmate J-Hope as a collaborator.

The tracklist consists of 10 songs, two of which - 'Snooze' and 'Huh?!' - credit Sakamoto and J-Hope as featured artists, respectively, reports Yonhap. Also included were the pre-released song 'People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)', lead single 'Haegeum', 'D-Day' and 'SDL'. The upcoming album set to roll out April 21 also has 'Life Goes On', in which Suga reinterpreted the band's hit song of the same name with his own sensibility.

As indicated by the title, the main track 'Haegeum' is a song that uses the sound of a haegeum, a traditional Korean string instrument.

Suga previously used the haegeum sound in 'Daechwita', the lead song of his second mixtape 'D-2' released in 2020.

The rapper wrote and composed all the songs for the forthcoming album and led the overall production work as a producer, according to the agency.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?