close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Kapoor

'Saaho' actress Shraddha Kapoor makes a style statement at the airport—Pics

Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped at the airport and was a delight to look at! Smiling and waving at the paps, she was seen wearing a white dress paired with black boots.

&#039;Saaho&#039; actress Shraddha Kapoor makes a style statement at the airport—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Saaho'. She was recently snapped at the airport and was a delight to look at! Smiling and waving at the paps, Shraddha was seen wearing a white dress paired with black boots, flashing her million-dollar smile.

Take a look at the airport pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

With less than a fortnight left for the release, team 'Saaho' is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it gets maximum footfall on day one. The film stars 'Baahubali' fame Prabhas as the male lead and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Fans are eager to see Prabhas play a glamorous role after 'Baahubali'.

The teasers and trailer of the film promise high-octane action sequences along with some aesthetic marvels.

Shraddha is also a part of 'Chhichhore'. The romantic-comedy also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Prateik Babbar.

It is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit the silver screens on September 6, 2019.

Tags:
Shraddha KapoorsaahoPrabhas
Next
Story

Sophie Turner surprises husband Joe Jonas onstage with cake

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Rajasthan: Harish's blind father also committed suicide after his death from mob lynching