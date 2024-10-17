New Delhi: Karwa Chauth, a significant festival for married couples, provides an opportunity to explore the cultural and emotional depth of the occasion. Actress Sangita Ghosh, who plays the powerful role of Saroj in Sun Neo’s show Saajha Sindoor, opened up about her views on fasting for festivals, her spiritual side, and more.

Sangita Ghosh said, “I don't fast on Karwa Chauth. I can't fast; mere se fast hota hi nahi hai. Also, due to medical reasons, I avoid fasting. During my childhood, I used to fast for pujas, but gradually I realised that when you are fasting, you are thinking about food all the time—‘kab khane milega?’—which makes the fast meaningless. However, intermittent fasting happens naturally for me, as I’m accustomed to eating only twice a day. Now, I don’t keep fasts on festivals or special occasions.”

The Saajha Sindoor actress further added, “Though I'm not very spiritual, I pray every day. I'm not one of those who will keep fasts. However, I do believe and agree that there exists some force or energy that guides you, and you have to read the signs. I also believe that you don't have to be spiritual to hold beliefs; you learn from your everyday experiences.”

Sangita Ghosh portrays Saroj, the stepmother of Gagan (played by Sahil Uppal), in Saajha Sindoor, a character that contrasts sharply with her vibrant real-life persona.

About Saajha Sindoor Show

The show follows the story of Phooli (Stuti Goyal), a young woman who becomes an unmarried widow when her groom tragically dies on their wedding day. It explores her struggles and the ripple effects they have on those around her. features a talented cast that includes Sangita, Sahil Uppal, Neelu Vaghela, and Nasirr Khan.

Saajha Sindoor airs on Sun Neo every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM.