Saami Saami fever! Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday groove on Rashmika Mandanna’s viral steps- Watch

Rashmika Mandanna's 'Saami Saami' song has turned out to be one of the trendiest songs this year. Salman Khan, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday shook a leg on the song.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Saami Saami fever! Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday groove on Rashmika Mandanna’s viral steps- Watch

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Saami Saami’ song from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is among the most trending songs this year. The actress flaunted her crazy moves on the song which went viral. Many of the stars then made reels on the same including Kili Paul. Even megastars like Salman Khan, Govinda grooved to the song this year along with the actress, which went viral in no second. Check out how celebs reacted to the ‘Saami Saami’ fever!

1. Salman Khan 

Rashmika went on the sets of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss 16 where she made Salman Khan who is a host of the show, dance to her famous ‘Saami Saami’ song, while they both were seen doing the hook step of the song.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

2. Govinda

Actor Govinda aced the hook step of the popular song ‘Saami, during the promotions of Rashmika's film ‘Goodbye’, on the dance show DID SuperMoms.   

3. Janhvi Kapoor 

Janhvi Kapoor recently performed at the song 'Saami Saami' at an award show in Dubai. Wearing a green shimmering outfit, Janhvi Kapoor set the stage on fire as she danced to Rashmika Mandanna's song.   

4. Ananya Panday 

Ananya Panday gave her debut performance at IIFA this year, where she shook a leg on Rashmika's Saami Saami song. The actress looked rather graceful and elegant while performing on the song. 

Thus, ‘Saami Saami’ has truly turned out to be a song which has made everyone groove to its beat! 

