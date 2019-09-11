'Saath mein bank lootenge' scene from The Sky Is Pink got Priyanka-Farhan a warning from Maharashtra Police

New Delhi: The trailer of global icon Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink was unveiled on Monday. Although the trailer got immense love from the viewers, the Maharashtra Police didn't seem to happy with PeeCee and Farhan's idea of robbing a bank.

In a scene from the trailer, Priyanka’s character tells Farhan's that they would rob a bank as soon as their daughter Aisha gets better. But seems like the Maharastra Police would not let them implement their plan so easily.

On Monday, the official handle of Maharashtra Police retweeted the scene from The Sky Is Pink and wrote, "Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar.”

To which, PeeCee replied, "Oops caught red-handed… time to activate Plan B @FarOutAkhtar! #TheSkyIsPink."

While Farhan wrote, “Hahaha never planning heists on camera again @priyankachopra #TheSkyIsPinkTrailer.”

Priyanka will make her Bollywood comeback after a long hiatus of three years. The film revolves around the life of Aisha, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with a deadly disease at the age of 13. The film also focuses on the love story of her parents played by Priyanka and Farhan.

The Sky Is Pink is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 11.