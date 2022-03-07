Saba Ali Khan shares candid pic of ‘bari amma’ Sharmila Tagore playing with ‘Jeh baba’!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sharmila Tagore

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan‘s sister Saba never misses a chance to treat her fans with an amazing collection of her family pictures. She is highly active on social media and is often seen sharing unseen pictures from the Pataudi family. 

On Monday, she shared a beautiful picture of Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh in which he can be seen playing with his grandmother Sharmila Tagore. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

The candid picture has gone viral on social media with everyone drooling over it. 

In the picture, Jeh can be seen playing with his granny in a garden area and the picture has been clicked at the Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. 

Sharing the iconic picture on her Instagram, Saba wrote, “Bariamma....and Jeh Baba. 

Bonds... grandparents are special parents 

#myboys #grandmother #love #alwaysandforever
#mondaymusings #jeh #jaan #sharmilatagore…”

For the unversed, Jeh Ali Khan turned a year old last month and is the youngest son of Kareena and Saif. The duo is blessed with two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

On the work front, Kareena is all set with her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan in lead role. 

On the other hand, Saif is looking forward to the release of Adipurush.

