Saba Azad And Hrithik Roshan’s Stylish Ethnic Outfits Set New Couple Goals

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. They have been making headlines ever since rumours of their relationship began floating around. But now, they have made their relationship official and with their undeniable charm and remarkable sense of style, Saba and Hrithik never cease to leave the audience in awe. Keeping their fans hooked, Saba recently took to Instagram to share a photo featuring herself and Hrithik.

In the photograph, the couple is all decked up in traditional clothing. Saba is seen in a vibrant yellow saree, complemented by elegant jhumkas and a choker around her neck. With her hair elegantly styled in a bun, she has donned bangles on her wrists.

Hrithik, on the other hand, exuded a dashing aura in his ensemble consisting of a black kurta, paired with black pants and a stylish jacket.

“Big yellow taxi”- Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002,” the caption read. This beautiful picture is actually giving the viewers some serious couple goals.

Their fans soon flooded the comment section and expressed appreciation.

One user wrote, “You are an incredible and amazing couple! I wish you great happiness and love!”

“You both are looking so royal and cute at the same time .. Authentically beautiful,” said another fan.

Hrithik’s personal life

Hrithik was earlier married to Suzanne Khan, daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. They tied the knot in 2000 and are blessed with two boys. In 2013, they got divorced.

Professional life

On work front, Hrithik is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which is expected to release in 2024. The film also stars film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan.

Saba Azad has been part of films such as Dil Kabaddi, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and web series like Ladies Room, Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series, Rocket Boys, in 2022.