Saba Azad shares a heartfelt post, as she wraps up her upcoming film ‘Songs of Paradise’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Saba Azad is a multi-talented star who can act, write, sing and Currently, the actress is enjoying the success of the critically acclaimed web series Rocket Boys, which has also given a great boost to her acting career, with several interesting projects being lined up for her. She is occupied with back-to-back work and has releases on her way.

Song of Paradise is a surprise for everyone as it was not announced, and the audience will be excited to see her in back-to-back three films, including minimum and Rocket Boys 2, along with this one.

On Wednesday, taking to social media, Saba Azad posted a picture highlighting that it is a wrap for a very special character she played. In the caption, she wrote “And it’s a wrap on a very special film and a very special character!! #songsofparadise you have my heart - can’t wait for you guys to see what we have made!!”.

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Currently, Saba Azad is enjoying the success of the Rocket Boys, for which she has been appreciated around the nation. Other than that, Saba Azad is all set to be seen in Rocket Boys 2.

Apart from that, the actress is looking forward to the release of 'Minimum,' in which she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl. The actress is all set to entertain everyone through her role in the movie.