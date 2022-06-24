NewsLifestylePeople
SABA AZAD

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her funtime from the sets of her upcoming project 'Minimum'

Taking to her social media, Saba Azad shared a furry picture with a cute dog from the sets in Belgrade, Serbia, where she is shooting for 'Minimum'. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Trending Photos

Saba Azad shares glimpse of her funtime from the sets of her upcoming project 'Minimum'

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Saba Azad grabbed the attention of the millions with her role of Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys. The actress is currently working on her recently announced film, 'Minimum' in which she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl and seems like she is having a great time on the sets.

sam

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a furry picture with a cute dog from the sets in Belgrade, Serbia, while she wrote on the picture - 

"No shoot is complete without furry fwends #minimumthefilm"

Saba is running down a busy schedule with back-to-back shoots along with her band Madboy/Mink.

Apart from 'Minimum', Saba will be soon starting prep for Rocket Boys season 2.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath
DNA Video
DNA: Bribery case -- Shocking scam of giving government approval to drugs!
DNA Video
DNA: NCP shocked after Sanjay Raut's statement, seeks clarification from Uddhav
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Indian Politics in the Captivity of 'Families'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu