Saba Azad slays in grey satin slit dress GQ India big night, joins boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash - PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Saba Azad pulled off a classic vintage look for the GQ big night held in Mumbai recently. Taking to social media, the actress shared a picture of herself in a gray satin slit dress and posed gracefully. In the caption she writes “What’s your vintage?” While the actress can act, write, sing and whatnot, her style makes her standout!!

Well, the stunning young actress is reportedly dating Hrithik Roshan and that is no secret anymore. The couple has been attending several events together and are often papped in and around the city. So, recently Saba joined her beau in celebrating Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday.

On the work front, Saba Azad is is all set to start shooting for Rocket Boys season 2 and will wrap up promotions for the same. She also works and promotes her band Mad Boy Pink. She later wrapped her film Minimum and also promoted it simultaneously. She has also shot a film named ‘Song of Paradise’ which is written by Danish Renzu.

