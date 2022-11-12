topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
HRITHIK ROSHAN

Saba Azad slays in grey satin slit dress GQ India big night, joins boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash - PICS

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been attending several events together and are often papped in and around the city. So, recently Saba joined her beau in celebrating Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • hrithik roshan, saba azad, hrithik roshan girlfriend, saba azad pics, pashmina roshan

Trending Photos

Saba Azad slays in grey satin slit dress GQ India big night, joins boyfriend Hrithik Roshan for cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash - PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Saba Azad pulled off a classic vintage look for the GQ big night held in Mumbai recently. Taking to social media, the actress shared a picture of herself in a gray satin slit dress and posed gracefully. In the caption she writes “What’s your vintage?” While the actress can act, write, sing and whatnot, her style makes her standout!! 

Well, the stunning young actress is reportedly dating Hrithik Roshan and that is no secret anymore. The couple has been attending several events together and are often papped in and around the city. So, recently Saba joined her beau in celebrating Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan's birthday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

On the work front, Saba Azad is is all set to start shooting for Rocket Boys season 2 and will wrap up promotions for the same. She also works and promotes her band Mad Boy Pink. She later wrapped her film Minimum and also promoted it simultaneously. She has also shot a film named ‘Song of Paradise’ which is written by Danish Renzu. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

She had taken to her social media and announced the wrap of this film. The actress is so perfect at her job that she is finishing several films back to back. Saba also announced the wrap of Rocket Boys season 2 recently.

Currently, Saba Azad is enjoying the success of the Rocket Boys for which she is appreciated around the nation. Meanwhile, Saba Azad is all set to be seen in Rocket Boys 2. Apart from that, the actress is looking forward to the release of ‘Minimum’ where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl and will be seen in a new avatar in her film ‘Song of Paradise’.

Live Tv

Hrithik RoshanSaba Azadhrithik roshan girlfriendSaba Azad picsPashmina Roshan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss