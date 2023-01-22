Saba Pataudi shares adorable pictures of Jeh, calls him 'Everyone's dumpling'

New Delhi: Netizens simply can`t take their eyes off when pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan`s younger son Zeh pop up on their social media handles.

Saif Ali Khan`s sister Saba Pataudi treated her fans to one such picture on Sunday, sharing two cute pictures of `Jeh`, the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Saba captioned the frames as, "Daddy`s Darling, Mama`s Munchkin...? Which do You? He`s Everyone`s dumpling that`s for Sure!!!"

In one of the frames, Zeh is seen sitting on the lap of his father. In another, he is busy drinking from a water bottle, sitting on the lap of Kareena, inside a chartered plane.

Soon to be turning 2, the toddler of Kareena and Saif was dressed in a grey shirt and red pants.Soon fans swamped the comment section of Saba with their posts. "Can`t stop owing these pictures," a fan wrote. Another commented, "The most handsome and fit Saif Ali khan."

Saba keeping posting family pictures on her social media handle from time to time.

From the black-and-white wedding frames of Sharmila (Tagore) and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to the Taimur`s (Saif-Kareena`s elder one) birthday party, Saba keeps her fans interested by allowing them a sneak peek into their famjam pictures.

Saba is a jewellery designer by profession.