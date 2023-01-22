topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SABA PATAUDI

Saba Pataudi shares adorable pictures of Jeh, calls him 'Everyone's dumpling'

Saif Ali Khan`s sister Saba Pataudi treated her fans to one such picture on Sunday, sharing two cute pictures of `Jeh`, the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:08 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Saif Ali Khan`s sister Saba Pataudi treated her fans to one such picture on Sunday, sharing two cute pictures of `Jeh`, the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
  • Taking to Instagram, Saba captioned the frames as, "Daddy`s Darling, Mama`s Munchkin...? Which do You? He`s Everyone`s dumpling that`s for Sure!!!"

Trending Photos

Saba Pataudi shares adorable pictures of Jeh, calls him 'Everyone's dumpling'

New Delhi: Netizens simply can`t take their eyes off when pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan`s younger son Zeh pop up on their social media handles.

Saif Ali Khan`s sister Saba Pataudi treated her fans to one such picture on Sunday, sharing two cute pictures of `Jeh`, the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

Taking to Instagram, Saba captioned the frames as, "Daddy`s Darling, Mama`s Munchkin...? Which do You? He`s Everyone`s dumpling that`s for Sure!!!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

In one of the frames, Zeh is seen sitting on the lap of his father. In another, he is busy drinking from a water bottle, sitting on the lap of Kareena, inside a chartered plane.

Soon to be turning 2, the toddler of Kareena and Saif was dressed in a grey shirt and red pants.Soon fans swamped the comment section of Saba with their posts. "Can`t stop owing these pictures," a fan wrote. Another commented, "The most handsome and fit Saif Ali khan."

Saba keeping posting family pictures on her social media handle from time to time.

From the black-and-white wedding frames of Sharmila (Tagore) and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to the Taimur`s (Saif-Kareena`s elder one) birthday party, Saba keeps her fans interested by allowing them a sneak peek into their famjam pictures. 

Saba is a jewellery designer by profession.

Live Tv

Saba PataudiKareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanJehangir KhanJeh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu