Sachin Tendulkar Asks Paparazzi To Be Quiet When They Ask Sara Tendulkar To Pose Solo - Watch

Mumbai: Sara Tendulkar is a sensation on the internet. She has millions of followers and admirers who follow her on her Instagram page. Sara is also paparazzi’s favourite star kid in the town. Last evening the star stepped out to attend a function along with her parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar. The trio happily posed together, while the legend of cricket was not ready for his daughter Sara to pose solo for the paparazzi. Sara was insisted by the papz to give a solo pose, the diva ignored and walked off, while Sachin asked the shutterbugs to go ‘shoo’ as they continued to take her name despite walking off.

Watch the video of Sachin Tendulkar reacting to the paparazzi’s request for his daughter Sara Tendulkar to post solo for them.

This reaction of Sachin has caught everyone’s attention and they are calling the God of cricket the most protective father. Sachin has been the family man and whenever he steps out with them, he manages to have all the attention.

One user said,"Baap Baap Hota Hai". Another user commented," Legend". One more user said," Only fathers will understand this".

Sara Tendulkar has turned a brand ambassador for a cosmetic brand lately where she promotes how to keep healthy and flawless skin just like her. While it is speculated that she might soon make her Bollywood debut as an actress. However few years ago when the rumours of Sara making her debut were doing the rounds, Sachin strongly denied it and claimed his daughter was studying medicine.

We wonder if things have changed how.