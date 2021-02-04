हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar steps out for coffee with friend, pap video goes viral - Watch

Sara Tendulkar is dressed in smart casuals in whites and blacks. Her face is covered with a mask and hair kept open. She is quite popular on social media as her verified Instagram account has over 1.2 million followers as of now. 

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar steps out for coffee with friend, pap video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's adorable daughter Sara Tendulkar is rarely seen on a busy Mumbai road getting coffee with her friend. So when she does, paps go crazy clicking her. 

A well-known celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared Sara Tendulkar's video on his Instagram handle where the pretty 23-year-old stunner was seen grabbing some coffee with her pal. And on the way, she got clicked. 

Watch Sara Tendulkar viral video here: 

Sara is dressed in smart casuals in whites and blacks. Her face is covered with a mask and hair kept open. She is quite popular on social media as her verified Instagram account has over 1.2 million followers as of now. 

The pretty celeb studied at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London for higher education. 

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The power couple is blessed with two children - Sara and Arjun. 

 

 

