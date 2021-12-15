Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's bewitching 'stare' in a little black dress at Taj Falaknuma is spellbinding!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's beautiful daughter Sara Tendulkar is a popular name on social media. She has several fan pages dedicated to her and paps love to click her in and around the city.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar dropped a fresh photo on her Instagram page, looking super fab! She wore a little black dress and walked on the Taj Falaknuma Palace's staircase. Check it out here: 

On the work front, Sara Tendulkar has taken her baby steps to the glam world with modelling for a popular clothing brand. Sara dropped her debut promotional modelling video on Instagram which also features actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. 

Sara looks drop-dead gorgeous in glam wear and fans can't stop raving about her beauty. 

The pretty celeb studied at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London for higher education. 

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The power couple is blessed with two children - Sara and Arjun. 

 

