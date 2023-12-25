New Delhi: As it's widely known, all seven members of the well-known K-Pop group BTS are presently performing their required military service in South Korea. BTS supporters are often lovingly referred to as 'Army'. The Army often relied on the Korean military app 'The Camp' to stay updated about their beloved idols.

However, new sources claim that fans will be left dissappointed as the BTS members who are serving in the military have been taken down from The Camp's 'star soldier list.' It was because of this app that many BTS fans could get an inside scoop on the lives in the military service. Their withdrawal has left many feeling quite disappointed. The Camp enabled friends and family to stay in touch with recently recruited recruits. Even though it was originally designed for military usage 'The Camp.' However, K-pop fans started using it to stay up to date with their favorite celebrities throughout enlistment.

As a result, the platform grew more famous. Due to the platform's growing popularity, more features were added. Then 'Intellectual Property Rights' issue led to the decision to remove BTS members off The Camp's star soldier roster. There was a sudden influx of fans who overloaded the platform, seeking regular BTS updates, which ultimately led to their withdrawal.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Daon Soft's CEO, Jang Cheol Min, revealed that Big Hit Music, the company that holds the BTS members' publicity rights and makes money off of their personalities, had 'misunderstood' the objective of The BTS members.

The K-pop agency thought the social media platform aimed to conduct business through idols, leading to the removal to avoid legal complications. The social media platform was taken down to prevent legal issues since the K-pop agency believed it was trying to use idols for commercial purposes.

The CEO of Enable Daon Soft said that since BTS members enlisted in the military, The Camp has seen an increase in traffic, and he attributes this rise in popularity to the devoted BTS audience.

Recently, the first images of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook from the training camp, in which they were spotted attending a lecture with other troops, have been making the rounds on the internet lately. To avoid any legal issues, the K-Pop agency felt the social media platform was attempting to leverage idols for commercial gain.

