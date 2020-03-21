हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Safe hands challenge

Safe Hands Challenge: These Hollywood stars post videos amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare - Watch

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. 

Safe Hands Challenge: These Hollywood stars post videos amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After the World Health Organisation (WHO) started an initiative called the Safe Hands Challenge to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, several celebrities have come forward and posted their videos on social media. The challenge is set to create awareness about the pandemic flu and to maintain a hand hygiene, avoiding constant touching of face, nose and mouth. 

The person taking up the challenge needs to wash his or her hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and post the video on social media, nominating three others to take it up. Many Hollywood stars took it up and in fact, singer Mariah Carey did it even before the Safe Hands Challenge was started. Check out the videos: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody! 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

The WHO through this initiative set out a message of washing and scrubbing of hands using soap for at least 20 seconds to stop spreading of the novel virus.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 11,000 lives worldwide so far and unfortunately the number is increasing everyday. 

Back home in India too, many Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shetty have taken up the Safe Hands Challenge so far. 

 

Tags:
Safe hands challengeCoronavirusCOVID-19Mariah CareyHollywood
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to stay indoors in new video

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Ruckus in Kolkata's Dum Dum jail due to postponement of hearing due to Corona