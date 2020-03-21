Safe Hands Challenge: These Hollywood stars post videos amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare - Watch

New Delhi: After the World Health Organisation (WHO) started an initiative called the Safe Hands Challenge to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, several celebrities have come forward and posted their videos on social media. The challenge is set to create awareness about the pandemic flu and to maintain a hand hygiene, avoiding constant touching of face, nose and mouth.

The person taking up the challenge needs to wash his or her hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and post the video on social media, nominating three others to take it up. Many Hollywood stars took it up and in fact, singer Mariah Carey did it even before the Safe Hands Challenge was started. Check out the videos:

Best way to wash your hands? Watching this video while you do it Stay safe and keep washing those hands!! #SafeHands #REACT pic.twitter.com/BaWESDWSc2 — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) March 14, 2020

Hey y'all! You gotta wash your hands, kids! Follow the @WHO guidelines and spend 40-60 seconds scrubbing off all those germs. And keep your little asses at home so we can stop this virus and get back to living! Love you all! Stay safe & stay healthy! #SafeHands #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DnHSpspChW — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) March 16, 2020

The WHO through this initiative set out a message of washing and scrubbing of hands using soap for at least 20 seconds to stop spreading of the novel virus.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The pandemic flu has claimed over 11,000 lives worldwide so far and unfortunately the number is increasing everyday.

Back home in India too, many Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shetty have taken up the Safe Hands Challenge so far.