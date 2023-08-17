Saif Ali Khan Cuts Chocolate-Loaded Birthday Cake With Family Members; Kareena Kapoor, Little Munchkin Jeh Cheer For Him

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on August 16 and spent the day in the company of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and children, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. In a video shared on social media, Saif is seen cutting a birthday cake while his family members cheer for him.

As Saif cuts the cake, his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan take a piece out of it and offers it first to her step-brother Taimur Ali Khan and then to her father. Kareena is seen dressed in black attire and is seen cheering and clapping for her husband. Also seen in the video are Ibrahim Ali Khan and little munchkin Jeh Baba.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sara and Ibrahim, Saif's children with first wife Amrita Singh, were seen arriving at his Mumbai residence, carrying a balloon, with 'Best Dad' written on it, along with a cake. In one of the photos posted by Sara, she is seen standing with Taimur, Saif with her brother Ibrahim carrying baby brother Jeh on his shoulders. Sara wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan also commented on Sara's post and wrote, "Beautiful pictures. Happy Birthday, Bhai!" Fans poured birthday wishes for Saif, who turned 53 today. Kareena also shared the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed…"

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had wished Saif in a special way. The actor posted a picture of the couple from one of their vacations and wrote in the caption, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he's in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan… Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind, Generous, Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"

Saif's younger sister Soha Ali Khan also posted a picture of him cutting a cake with Jeh and her daughter Inaaya. She wrote in the caption, "Here's to having your cake and eating it too – and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday bhai."

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's pan-India release 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The actor was hailed for his performance in the film.

He will next be seen in 'Devara' with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The first look poster of Saif was released today and it has got the fans quite excited.