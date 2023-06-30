Saif Ali Khan gives voice to Peter Quill in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan, known for his diverse roles, is making his mark as Peter Quill, the iconic Star-Lord, in Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Star-Lord'. In this Hindi Audible Original podcast series, set in the alternate future of the Marvel Universe, Saif Ali Khan joins a talented cast as he gives voice to Peter Quill in Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Star-Lord'.

Expressing his enthusiasm about his first audio project, Saif Ali Khan shared, "Star-Lord is a beloved character in the Marvel universe. Bringing this character and his inspiring story to life through my voice is truly a great experience. As an actor it is very important to keep sharpening every element of acting and voice is one of the most important ones. When it comes to modulation, dialogues, reactions, you need to get it all right. Marvel's Wastelanders on Audible has allowed us to reimagine Star-Lord's journey in a unique way, granting each listener the freedom to visualize their own vivid interpretation of this extraordinary tale. And as always, I enjoy playing the tole of a superhero. It is a great honour."

Known for his charismatic on-screen presence and ability to bring characters to life, Saif is excited about his new project as he lends his voice to Marvel's iconic and most loved character. With a wide range of roles under his belt, Saif continues to reign as the king of versatility with his dedication and acting prowess. His portrayal of Star-Lord adds a new dimension to his repertoire, highlighting his adaptability as an actor. As Saif Ali Khan embraces this exciting journey as the voice of Peter Quill, fans eagerly await the release of Marvel's 'Wastelanders: Star-Lord'.



