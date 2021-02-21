Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor welcome second baby boy

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday (February 21) welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Kareena's close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared the news online. Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram and dropped a congratulatory message for the yummy-mommy of B-town.

According to TOI, Kareena Kapoor was admitted to Mumbai's Bridge Candy Hospital on Saturday night. Kareena and Saif were shooting for 'Tashan' when love blossomed between the two. After dating for a few years, the duo walked down the aisle in a private ceremony, followed by a lavish reception ceremony in Mumbai in 2012. Kareena and Saif are already parents to four-year-old Taimur, while Saif has two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Rao.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in August 2020, in a statement. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they had said.

Check out Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor's messages below:

(Photo courtesy: Instagram)

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. She recently visited the national capital where she completed shooting for her part in the film. The movie is an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in the multi starrer movie 'Takht', an ambitious political drama, to be directed and produced by Karan Johar. The film will also feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

Saif, who was recently seen in Amazon's 'Tandav', will next be seen in 'Adipurush'. Bhoot Police' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.