New Delhi: In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Bollywood royalty Saif Ali Khan took the stage, sharing a glimpse into his school and college days, unraveling stories of relationships, and reflecting on his journey from debut to seasoned actor. However, what truly stole the show wasn't just the revelations but Saif's impeccable sense of style that left a lasting impression.

Draped in a suave three-piece, well-tailored shimmery black suit, Saif Ali Khan effortlessly commanded attention and stole the spotlight with finesse. His choice of attire perfectly mirrored the sophistication and charm that he brings to the Koffee couch.

As Saif spilled the beans on his life, the highlight was undeniably the chemistry and charisma he brought to the screen alongside his mother, Sharmila Tagore. The mother-son duo made their on-screen debut on Koffee with Karan, creating a captivating episode filled with unfiltered conversations.

What resonated with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike was Saif's ability to make a style statement effortlessly. The dapper black suit accentuated his innate elegance, enhancing his charismatic presence on the talk show. The well-fitted ensemble, coupled with Saif's signature charm, showcased a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary style. His behind the scenes video is currently going viral and fans can’t get over his regal charm.

During a conversation with the guests, the host, Karan Johar, revealed that he wanted veteran actress Tagore to play the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother in 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

"I had offered Sharmila ji the part played by Shabana (Azmi) ji in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She was my very first choice. Due to health reasons at that time, she couldn't say yes. but it is a regret I have," KJo said.