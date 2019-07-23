close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan opens up about son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made a smashing entry in Bollywood and now his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also rearing to make his debut in the film industry. 

Saif Ali Khan opens up about son Ibrahim Ali Khan&#039;s Bollywood debut

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made a smashing entry in Bollywood and now his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also rearing to make his debut in the film industry. 

Saif's daughter Sara made an everlasting first impression with her debut film and has also bagged a couple of films post that. Now all eyes are on Ibrahim, who is already made heads turn because of his looks.

Saif, who comes from a family of actors, revealed his son's acting plans. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."

Earlier, Sara had also revealed that her brother is very keen on joining the film industry.

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Jawani Janeman and he is busy shooting for the film in London. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Aaliya Furniturewala. Saif will reportedly play Aaliyah's father in the film and it will hit the screens on November 29, 2019.

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanIbrahim Ali KhanSara Ali KhanSoha Ali Khan
Next
Story

Kirti Kulhari takes up kickboxing

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Donald Trump and PM Modi never talked Kashmir at G20, records show: Sources