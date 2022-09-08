Saif Ali Khan praises Vikram Vedha co-star Yogita Bihani, calls her a 'breath of fresh air amid violence'

New Delhi: Actress Yogita Bihani is ll geared up to make her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Vedha hitting the theatres this month. The debutant star got applauded by her co-star Saif Ali Khan at the special premiere of the film’s trailer recently.

Making a glamorous statement in a pink blazer dress at the trailer premiere, Yogita Bihani leaves a remarkable mark in everyone’s heart and mind with her refreshing appearance on the screen.

Yogita’s co-star Saif Ali Khan applauded her. Talking about the same, Saif Ali Khan said, "I told this young lady when I see her in the movie, it’s like a breath of fresh air with all those faces and the violence."

"Nice, so nice," the actor complemented Yogita for being the exciting element of the film.

Carving her own path into the industry with her sheer hard work, Yogita Bihani has been gearing up for her debut movie.

At the moment, all eyes are on September 30, 2022, when Vikram Vedha hits the silver screen and we get to witness Yogita Bihani’s stunning debut alongside Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.