Saif Ali Khan reveals once a woman barged into his residence and how Kareena Kapoor reacted

New Delhi: In an interaction with his Bunty Aur Bubli 2 co-star Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan revealed to the latter a strange interaction he had with a fan. The actor told Rani how once a woman barged in his previous flat with full confidence - probably referring to the Fortune Heights apartment where he and his wife Kareena Kapoor stayed with their son Taimur. Saif and his family earlier this year shifted to a new and bigger home.

Saif recalled how someone rang their doorbell and when they opened the door, a woman walked in their residence. “They opened the door and this woman barged in and looked at me and said, ‘So, this is where you live’,” he said.

Amused by the story, Rani enquired how the woman was allowed entry inside the building, to which he responded, “wondered how the woman was allowed inside Saif’s building. He said, “I don’t know, she just walked straight up with a lot of confidence. She looked well-dressed and like nothing was wrong, so nobody stopped her. She rang the doorbell, she walked in. Both my wife and I are looking at her like,” shared Saif.

Recalling how Kareena reacted, the Chote Nawab revealed, “ I got really scared and Kareena is like, ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’ I didn’t know what to say. I was thinking, ‘Do I even know this person?’ I said, ‘I think you should leave. What are you doing here?’ She said okay and then she turned around and walked out.”

Saif will next be seen in Bunty Aur Bubli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh and is all set to hit theatres on November 19.