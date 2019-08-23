Saif Ali Khan scolds paparazzi for clicking Taimur Ali Khan's pictures

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are back from their London sojourn along with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. As soon as Baby Tim landed in India, he was captured by the shutterbugs in their cameras. However, this time daddy Saif was fazed upon finding too many photographers outside their home in Mumbai.

A video of Saif scolding the shutterbugs gathered outside their residence has surfaced online. In the video, Saif can be seen approaching the media persons with Taimur seated on his shoulders. Taimur waves at the paparazzi but Saif walks towards them and says, "Excuse me, not outside the house, please, as we promised.” He then approached a photographer and said, "Enough."

Earlier, Saif expressed concern over the paparazzi menace. He told Pinkvilla, "We have always shared a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi as we understand that this their livelihood, however, it's important for us to understand that kids should enjoy the basic right of growing up in a normal atmosphere out of and away from the constant media glare.

"I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes. As media figures, we have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn't be subjected to it, " He said in the same interview.

On the work front, Saif is busy prepping for his role in Tanaji. He also has films in the pipeline with Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh and Jawani Janeman with Aalia Furniturewala.