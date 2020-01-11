हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan: Tabu is compelling to watch onscreen

"Jawaani Jaaneman" is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

Saif Ali Khan: Tabu is compelling to watch onscreen

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan is happy to collaborate with actor Tabu on the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman". He feels she is immensely talented and compelling to watch onscreen.

"It feels great as she's an amazing actor. She is immensely talented and compelling to watch onscreen. She's also extremely funny and such a delight to work with. I'm so grateful that she's a part of this film," Saif said.

The trailer of "Jawaani Jaaneman", which marks debut of Alaya F, was launched in London. The trailer is quirky, romantic and comes with a dose of humour. Saif has also produced the film along with producer Deepshikha Deshmukh.

"This film is about acceptance, accepting your age, your responsibilities. I think most people who are like that would react like this," Saif said.

To this, Deepshikha added: "Saif just fits the bill. I think there's nobody else who could portray the role of jazz better than him."

"Jawaani Jaaneman" is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film also features Chunky Panday, Kumud Mishra, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu.

It is slated to release on January 31.

 

Saif Ali KhanTabuJawaani Jaaneman
