Saif Ali Khan's 'concept of India' comment draws social media ire

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan is being massively trolled for his comment on Indian history.

"I don't think this is history," Saif said, talking about his latest release, the historical drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", adding: "I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

Saif's comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of the film, reports news18.com.

"For some reason I didn't take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it," Saif said.

Saif's comment was met with largescale trolling on social media, with a few netizens even taking potshots at the actor's toddler son Taimur Ali Khan.

A user retorted: "According to Eminent Historian Saif Ali Khan, #Tanhaji wasn't historically correct and there was no concept of India until British came. This is what decades of leftist white-wash does. Know your Shivaji, know Chanakya and you would know how old India is."

"I am sure ‘History buff' Saif Ali Khan never heard or read about Taimur/Timur , a Turko-Mongol conquerer who devastated much of Asia in the period around 1400 .. otherwise he wud have never named his cute son Taimur Ali Khan .. just saying," wrote another user.

"There was no concept of India till British came - says #SaifAliKhan the history buff or buffoon who does not know that East India Co estb in 1600. Columbus went discovering India in 1492, Indian Ocean is named since 1515," wrote yet another user.