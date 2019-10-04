close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal: Waiting to see Parineeti as best athlete onscreen

After Parineeti shared her image, Nehwal took to the comment section to praise the 30-year-old actress.

Saina Nehwal: Waiting to see Parineeti as best athlete onscreen
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra is currently prepping for the biopic Saina Nehwal. The star Badminton player has reacted and said that she cannot wait to see the actress to play the best athlete on screen.

Parineeti on Thursday shared a photograph of herself from her badminton practice sessions on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting on a badminton court and wiping off her sweat.

The "Ishaqzaade" actress captioned the image: "Me. All day everyday nowadays."

After Parineeti shared her image, Nehwal took to the comment section to praise the 30-year-old actress.

"Looking superb," Nehwal wrote.

She then added: "We are all waiting to c u as the best athlete on screen and I am sure ur in the right direction."

Other details about the film are still under wraps.

 

Tags:
Saina NehwalParineeti ChopraSaina Nehwal biopic
Next
Story

Miss Diva Supranational 2019 talks of breaking stereotypes

Must Watch

PT7M45S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 4th October 2019