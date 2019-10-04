Saina Nehwal: Waiting to see Parineeti as best athlete onscreen

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra is currently prepping for the biopic Saina Nehwal. The star Badminton player has reacted and said that she cannot wait to see the actress to play the best athlete on screen.

Parineeti on Thursday shared a photograph of herself from her badminton practice sessions on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting on a badminton court and wiping off her sweat.

The "Ishaqzaade" actress captioned the image: "Me. All day everyday nowadays."

After Parineeti shared her image, Nehwal took to the comment section to praise the 30-year-old actress.

"Looking superb," Nehwal wrote.

She then added: "We are all waiting to c u as the best athlete on screen and I am sure ur in the right direction."

Other details about the film are still under wraps.