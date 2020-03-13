हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu gives Dilip Kumar's health update via Twitter audio post, says 'he's a lot better'

Also, family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted about Dilip Kumar's health. 

Saira Banu gives Dilip Kumar&#039;s health update via Twitter audio post, says &#039;he&#039;s a lot better&#039;

New Delhi: The legendary Hindi cinema star Dilip Kumar is keeping fine, as opposed to rumours which suggested that he is unwell. Veteran actress and wife Saira Banu briefed about Dilip Kumar's health in a heartwarming audio post on Twitter. 

She said, "Hello everyone, I am so happy to tell all of you that Dilip Saab is doing a lot better now. He had a very severe backache and we had to go and check it out at Lilavati Hospital. So, we checked it and came back. Sab Kuch Theek Hai (everything is fine). Allah Ka Shukar hai, Aap sab ki dua hai and we have your love, affection. We are so grateful to you and to God. God is kind. Thank you."

Listen to the audio here: 

Also, family friend Faisal Farooqui tweeted about Dilip Kumar's health. Check it out here: 

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly. 

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions towards Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

 

 

Dilip Kumar, dilip kumar health update, Dilip Kumar health, Saira Banu
