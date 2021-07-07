हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu has loved Dilip Kumar till the time she has known herself: Faisal Farooqui

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) at Hinduja Hospital Mumbai.

Saira Banu has loved Dilip Kumar till the time she has known herself: Faisal Farooqui
file photo

Mumbai: Dilip Kumar's close family friend and aide Faisal Farooqui on Wednesday (July 7) shared that the legendary actor passed away in the presence of his wife Saira Banu, other family members and doctors. Farooqui shared that Saira Banu has loved the late icon till the time she has known herself.

When IANS contacted him, Farooqui, who is still at the hospital with Saira Banu and other family members, said, "I am here in the hospital. Sahab passed just after 7 o'clock. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days for old-age related complications and he passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of Saira ji and other family members and doctors. We are still at the hospital."

Talking about how Saira Banu is coping, Farooqui shared, "Saira baji and Sahab have been married for more than I would say almost 55 years. She has loved Dilip Kumar till the time she has known herself."

"So, 55 years of marriage and she has stood by him in all the ups and downs of life that comes with 55 years of marriage. Rock solid, always there. I think they are the most loving couple and couple goals that you can imagine. One can learn from them," he concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Farooqui had tweeted from Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."

Dilip KumarRIP Dilip KumarSaira BanuMohammad Yusuf KhanKing of TragedyBollywood King of Tragedy
