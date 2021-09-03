हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saira Banu

Saira Banu health update: Veteran actress diagnosed with cardiac problems, depression

The 77-year-old 'Padosan' actor, Saira Banu, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the hospital on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

File photo

Mumbai: Veteran actor Saira Banu, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, has been diagnosed with a heart problem and doctors are keen on an angiogram procedure but she has refused permission, a hospital doctor said on Thursday.

The 77-year-old 'Padosan' actor, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, in Khar on August 28 following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

"Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome", a Hinduja Hospital doctor told PTI. Doctors suggested a CAG (coronary angiogram), but Saira Banu has refused to undergo the medical procedure, the doctor said. "Once she gives her consent, doctors can perform an angiography."

According to the doctor who is attending on her, Saira Banu is also battling depression after Dilip Kumar's death, "She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home. The actor might be discharged from the ICU and moved to a room soon."

Her husband and screen icon Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment.

The couple, who acted together in several films, including "Sagina" and "Gopi", got married in 1966.

Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film 'Junglee' and went on to appear in movies such as 'Bluff Master', 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman', 'Aayi Milan Ki Bela', 'Pyar Mohabbat', 'Victoria No. 203', 'Aadmi Aur Insaan', 'Resham Ki Dori', 'Shagird' and 'Diwana'.

