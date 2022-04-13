New Delhi: Veteran actress Saira Banu was reported to have gone into a shell after the death of her legendary actor husband Dilip Kumar last year. Her film industry friends Dharmendra, Mumtaz and Shatrugan Sinha had informed about the same to a news portal and shared that Saira is not taking their phone calls or meeting with them. The veteran actress has now opened up on becoming a recluse of the death of her husband of more than five decades.

“I am extremely distressed; I cannot get out of the loss. How do I get out of it? I just can't,” Saira Banu told ETimes.

Conforming that she has cut-off herself from people, she informed, “Frankly, yes, I am not mingling with people. Maybe only with my immediate friends. I am lucky that a lot of people are so concerned about me. But for now, I am doing a lot of meditation and prayer.”

Saira also revealed her helpless state and said, “I need Sahab so desperately in my life”.

There was a huge age difference of 22 years between Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. The latter had become really weak with age and was not keeping well. However, Saira was with him like a shadow all the time. The two did not have any kids and Saira was happy looking after her husband.

“And, I was doing everything very happily too. Everything was so fine, just the two of us together. I loved sitting at home with Sahab. Anyway, I am not an outgoing person or a party person. Today, I don't want to step out,” she said.

Yusuf Khan, whose film name was Dilip Kumar, passed away on July 7, 2021 at the age of 98. He is known as the ‘First Khan’ of the Hindi film industry and has appeared in memorable roles like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’. The actor is credited for bringing nuance and subtlety in Hindi cinema acting.