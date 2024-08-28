Saira Banu Recalls 'Magical' Janmashtami Night At 'Filmistan' Studio

Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu on Tuesday shared an anecdote of the 'magical' thing that happened on the sets of 'Shagird' at Filmistan Studios, during the shoot of the song 'Kanha'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Saira, who has 70.8K followers, shared a snippet of the song 'Kanha', sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

In the caption, the 80-year-old actress wrote: "On the special night of Janmashtami, something magical happened on the sets of 'Shagird' at Filmistan Studios. We were filming the bhajan 'Kanha,' and it felt like a divine moment. Singing in front of a beautiful statue of Lord Krishna, with Lataji's soothing voice in the background, was a moment I'll always cherish. Wishing everyone a Janmashtami filled with love, devotion, and the gentle presence of the Almighty himself."

The comedy drama 'Shagird' was directed by Samir Ganguly. The film starred Joy Mukherjee in the lead role.

On the personal front, Saira is the daughter of actress Naseem Banu and producer Mian Ehsan-ul-Haq.

Saira had tied the knot with actor Dilip Kumar on October 11, 1966. They did not have any children.

At the age of 16, Saira started work for her debut in Hindi films, and made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film 'Junglee'. She established herself with successful films during the 1960s including 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'April Fool', 'Aao Pyaar Karen', and 'Pyar Mohabbat', among many others.

She has been a part of films like 'Yeh Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai', 'Diwana', 'Aman', 'Padosan', 'Gopi', 'Purab Aur Paschim', 'Victoria No. 203', 'Resham Ki Dori', 'International Crook', 'Sagina', 'Aakhri Daao', 'Hera Pheri', 'Nehle Peh Dehlaa', 'Kaala Aadmi', 'Desh Drohi'.

Saira last appeared in the 1988 hit film 'Faisla' starring Ashok Kumar, Vinod Khanna, Vinod Mehra, Ranjeet, Sujit Kumar, Bindu & Mehmood. The film was directed by S. Ramanathan.