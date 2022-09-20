Saiyami Kher's new look inspired by Nargis Dutt goes viral- Pics inside

Mumbai: Saiyami Kher will be seen recreating legendary actress Nargis Dutt`s look in her upcoming film.

Several pictures of her look went viral in which she is seen wearing a simple cotton saree, with a simple bindi, with plaited hair. The look is inspired by the look of Nargis from her film Lajwanti in 1958.

"Nargis Dutt is a legend and just mere comparison with her is the biggest compliment I have got and the comparison feels like such an honour. She was just perfect in any form, be it acting, beauty, grace. I have loved most of her movies, Shree 420, Aag and Mother India are my favourite. I always wonder how it would have been to live in that era and do films then. I love black and white pictures and films. It`s actually a dream for me to do a film which will be black and white," Saiyami said.

Here is the picture that has gone viral:

However, she did not reveal the details of the project for which the look has been recreated. Saiyami will soon start working on a project opposite Gulshan Devaiah. She is also teaming with Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi, for Rahul Dholakia`s Agni, an Excel Entertainment production. The film is based on firefighters. While not much of the details of the project are known, the shooting has already started this month and most of the shooting will be happening in Mumbai and Delhi.

Apart from that, she will soon be seen in Breathe Into the Shadow Season 3 and Ghoomer, both opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Ghoomer, which is captained by R Balki, is a story of a coach and his prodigy.