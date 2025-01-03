Sajid Khan Says He Thought Of Ending His Life Many Times As He Opens Up About Struggles After #MeToo

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been open about the struggles he has faced since being accused during the #MeToo movement in 2018, a period that drastically impacted both his career and personal life. In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Sajid spoke about the emotional toll he experienced, revealing that there were multiple instances where he contemplated ending his life.

Sajid Khan, known for directing films like Heyy Babyy and the Housefull series, faced serious allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women during the #MeToo movement. Despite being cleared by the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), the accusations led to a significant loss of work. He shared that his professional life took a severe hit, leading to financial struggles that forced him to sell his house to make ends meet.

In the interview, Sajid confessed, "| thought of ending my life many times in the last 6 years. It's been extremely bad, in the sense that I've been out of work." He explained that the impact of losing his career and dealing with public scrutiny created overwhelming stress.

Sajid also reflected on his past behaviour, acknowledging that his brash attitude and penchant for making sensational statements contributed to his fall from grace. "I used to say sensational things just to make headlines. Because I was so brash, I rubbed people the wrong way. I would apologise whenever / realised it, but when work stops, you start questioning your life," he admitted. He expressed regret over his actions and the consequences they had on his career.

The director mentioned that his past experiences had led him to mellow down and reassess his priorities. "I've mellowed down. I just want to work to survive now," he said, emphasising that he now understands the importance of humility and professionalism in his work and life.