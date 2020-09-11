Sajid Khan told me to strip in front of him, alleges model Paula in new 'me too' post!

New Delhi: The MeToo wave hit Bollywood in 2018 after actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that senior actor Nana Patekar harassed her on their movie sets some years back. This opened a can of worms with several shocking stories coming to fore and many big names were exposed. One such popular name was that of filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Sajid has once again been named and shamed as a sexual predator by an Indian model named Paula. The model took to Instagram recently and broke her silence. In her post, she alleged that Sajid Khan asked her 'to strip in front of him' just to get a role in his film 'Housefull'.

Check her post here:

Paula claimed that she was all of 17 when this happened and earlier didn't open up about it because of her family.

Sajid Khan had midway stepped down as the director of 'Housefull 4' over sexual harassment charges levelled by a former assistant director. The director was accused of these charges by the victim who shared her #MeToo story on social media, leaving fans shocked and disgusted.

Later on, more women came forward and shared their horrid stories accusing Sajid Khan of sexual harassment.

In fact, the Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) banned Sajid for a year after multiple women alleged the director of sexually inappropriate behaviour during India's #MeToo movement.