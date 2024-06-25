New Delhi: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's latest release Chandu Champion has impressed one ad sundry from all walks of life. Amid its successful run, the producer's wife, Warda Nadiadwala, has finally managed to watch the film upon returning from her Hajj pilgrimage.

Warda Nadiadwala landed back in Mumbai after completing her Hajj pilgrimage this year. She missed the premiere and release of Chandu Champion as she was away. Now that she's back in the city, she will be catching up on the buzz that Chandu Champion has been making all this while.

In one of the pap videos she can be seen saying 'Maine Aap Sab Ke Liye Dua Kiya (I prayed for everyone)." She even asked them if they watched the inspiring and motivational movie.

Chandu Champion is enjoying a successful run in theatres. With amazing word of mouth, the film is winning the hearts of the audience and maintaining a steady hold at the box office.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. It has been directed by Kabir Khan, making it his first ever collaboration with Kartik Aaryan on-reel.

The film is based on the inspiring real-life story of Paralympic Gold Medalist Murlikant Petkar, whose titular role is played by Kartik in the biopic.