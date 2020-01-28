हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni calls hubby Mahendra Singh Dhoni 'sweetie', video goes viral - Watch

In the video, she can be seen teasing hubby by calling him 'sweetie, cutie' inside the hotel while a shy MS Dhoni tries hard to not blush. 

Sakshi Dhoni calls hubby Mahendra Singh Dhoni &#039;sweetie&#039;, video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and gorgeous wifey Sakshi Singh Dhoni make one power couple. Both have a solid presence on social media, therefore, when the latter decides to share a fun video, it is ought to create a flutter online. 

And this is exactly what happened when Sakshi posted a video on Instagram captioned: #sweetieoftheday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#sweetieoftheday 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

In the video, she can be seen teasing hubby by calling him 'sweetie, cutie' inside the hotel while a shy MS Dhoni tries hard to not blush. The adorable video post has garnered 335,715 views so far. Looks like the power couple was at Taj Palace, New Delhi along with a few other friends. 

Several celebrities like Sophie Choudry, Sagarika Ghatge, Pankhurii Sharma, Hazel Keech, Jassie Gill, Rishabh Pant amongst others have dropped a comment on Sakshi Dhoni's timeline. 

MS Dhoni married Sakshi on July 4, 2010, in a private ceremony which was attended by family and close friends only. The couple is blessed with daughter Ziva who was born on February 6, 2015. She is an extremely adorable and popular star kid on the internet.

 

