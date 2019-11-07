Sakshi Tanwar: Important for girls to be educated

Mumbai: Actress Sakshi Tanwar of "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii" fame says it is important for a girl to be educated and self-sufficient for the progress of her family as well as for the society and the country.

The actress was on the set of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" for its Karamveer Special episode. She featured with social activist Shyam Sunder Paliwal, who is known for changing the mindset of the people of Piplantri village (Rajasthan) towards the girl child. Through his constant efforts, for every girl child born in Piplantri, a Fixed Deposit is said to be made of Rs 31,000 and 111 tress are planted in her name.

"Piplantri is a successful working model in front of us and more villages should follow this. There are lot of efforts made by Shyamji behind this initiative and if people realise the importance of this model and put it to practice, then we can certainly progress as a country," said Sakshi.

"A girl plays various roles across different stages of her life; from being a daughter, to a mother and even the link that holds an entire family together. A child's source of learning in initial stages is a mother. Therefore, it is important for a girl to be educated and self-sufficient, not only for the betterment and progress of her family but the society and country at large," she added.

Paliwal added that through the episode of KBC, the "entire nation has got the message to save girl child, plant more trees, conserve water and protect animals, amongst others. And this has been possible because of the people of Piplantri who have understood these aspects and are working towards the same with determination.

"I feel, with the right direction, there can be many more Piplantris throughout the country. It gives me immense satisfaction to know that the people of Piplantri are actually reaping the benefits of what they are sowing."

