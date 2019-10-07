close

Asha Bhosle

Salford University honours Asha Bhosle with a doctorate degree

Bhosle has been a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. 

Salford University honours Asha Bhosle with a doctorate degree
Pic Courtesy: Instagram / Asha Bhosle

New Delhi: Ace singer Asha Bhosle, has added yet another feather to her cap. She was conferred with an honorary doctorate on Monday by the University of Salford in Greater Manchester, England.

The `Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main` singer shared the news on Twitter."Receiving the Doctorate from the University Of Salford," she wrote alongside a photo in which she can be seen receiving the degree clad in a red and silver robe.

Fondly called `Asha Tai`, the songstress has won several other prestigious awards including the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history, in 2011. 

The singer has provided playback for smash hits like `Parde Mein Rehne Do`, `Piya Tu Ab To Aaja`, `Dum Maro Dum`, among many others. Bhosle has been a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. 

Asha BhosleUniversity of Salfordhonorary doctorate degree
