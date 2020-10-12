Salma Hayek’s post on Goddess Lakshmi, gets a response from Kangana Ranaut and a message for ‘unfortunate souls’

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared by international star Salma Hayek’s post on Goddess Lakshmi and was all praises for it. However, along with her tweet, Kangana attached a message for “unfortunate souls”.

In a recent social media post, Salma revealed that when she wants to connect with her "inner beauty", she starts meditating by focusing on Goddess Lakshmi. She also shared a photo of the Goddess.

“When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty,” Salma Hayek wrote.

Her post caught Kangana’s attention, who tweeted to say, “Across the world, I unexpectedly find Krishna, Shiva or Devi devotees, regardless of religion or race many people love Rama or follow Bhagavad Geeta, but in India so many unfortunate souls mock Bhakti, clearly, we aren’t the ones who choose devotion rather devotion chooses us.”

Read her tweet here:

Across the world I unexpectedly find Krishna, Shiva or Devi devotees, reagardless of religion or race many people love Rama or follow Bhagavad Geeta, but in India so many unfortunate souls mock Bhakti, clearly we aren’t the ones who choose devotion rather devotion chooses us https://t.co/RvFmqfrMWU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Salma Hayek’s post also received a response from actress Bipasha Basu, who commented by saying, “Amazing”.